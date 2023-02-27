UrduPoint.com

UK's PM And EU Chief Clinch Brexit Deal Over N.Ireland Trade

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 08:52 PM

UK's PM and EU chief clinch Brexit deal over N.Ireland trade

Britain and the European Union on Monday agreed a crucial overhaul of trade rules in Northern Ireland, a breakthrough aimed at resetting seriously strained relations since Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Britain and the European Union on Monday agreed a crucial overhaul of trade rules in Northern Ireland, a breakthrough aimed at resetting seriously strained relations since Brexit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen adopted the deal at talks in Windsor, west of London, both sides said.

Their meeting followed more than a year of tense negotiations over the "Northern Ireland Protocol", which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict.

Agreed in 2020 as part of Britain's EU divorce, the pact kept the province in the European single market for physical goods and subject to different customs rules than the rest of the UK, angering pro-UK unionists there and eurosceptics in London.

The UK government had threatened a unilateral overhaul of the protocol unless the EU agreed to wholesale changes, souring diplomatic ties and risking a wider trade war, but that prospect now appears to be receding.

"I'm looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend," von der Leyen said as she left Brussels ahead of the talks.

The EU chief was also set to meet King Charles III while in Windsor, stoking accusations in the UK that Sunak was trying to project royal endorsement of the expected deal.

It is likely to face opposition from Brexiteers, including Sunak's potentially rebellious predecessor Boris Johnson, and from lawmakers representing the pro-British unionist community in Northern Ireland.

Sunak's spokesman insisted the monarch's meeting with von der Leyen was decided by Buckingham Palace.

Related Topics

Threatened European Union Divorce Brussels London Windsor Ireland United Kingdom Brexit 2020 Market From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

28 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to ensure impleme ..

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wed ..

17 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

17 minutes ago
 US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World N ..

US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World Now in 'Post-Post Cold War Peri ..

17 minutes ago
 UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR P ..

UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR Programme concludes in Sindh

17 minutes ago
 MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to ma ..

MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to make Urdu medium of language

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.