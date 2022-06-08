(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought Wednesday to get back on the policy front foot, but was likened to a "Monty Python" character who refuses to admit he is mortally wounded.

The Conservative leader was facing parliament for the first time since surviving a no-confidence vote of his MPs on Monday, which commentators said had left his scandal-tainted premiership still in peril.

Backers in the House of Commons staged a noisy show of support as he embarked on the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions. But Tory rebels sitting behind looked glum and laughed along with opposition jibes.

Johnson has branded the 211-148 confidence vote "decisive" and insisted it is time to "draw a line" under calls for him to resign over the "Partygate" scandal, about lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

"As for jobs, I'm going to get on with mine," he reiterated in the Commons, after defending his government's record on employment, health and Ukraine.

"I've of course picked up political opponents all over and that is because this government has done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn't necessarily approve of."