UrduPoint.com

UK's PM 'in Denial' As He Faces MPs After Confidence Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:45 PM

UK's PM 'in denial' as he faces MPs after confidence vote

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought Wednesday to get back on the policy front foot, but was likened to a "Monty Python" character who refuses to admit he is mortally wounded

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought Wednesday to get back on the policy front foot, but was likened to a "Monty Python" character who refuses to admit he is mortally wounded.

The Conservative leader was facing parliament for the first time since surviving a no-confidence vote of his MPs on Monday, which commentators said had left his scandal-tainted premiership still in peril.

Backers in the House of Commons staged a noisy show of support as he embarked on the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions. But Tory rebels sitting behind looked glum and laughed along with opposition jibes.

Johnson has branded the 211-148 confidence vote "decisive" and insisted it is time to "draw a line" under calls for him to resign over the "Partygate" scandal, about lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

"As for jobs, I'm going to get on with mine," he reiterated in the Commons, after defending his government's record on employment, health and Ukraine.

"I've of course picked up political opponents all over and that is because this government has done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn't necessarily approve of."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Ukraine Parliament Vote All Government Jobs Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

DC Chaman pays surprise visit to district headquar ..

DC Chaman pays surprise visit to district headquarters hospital

49 seconds ago
 Speakers advocate holistic approach, int'l laws fo ..

Speakers advocate holistic approach, int'l laws for conservation of oceans

51 seconds ago
 Muhammad Tanveer assumes charge as MD WASA

Muhammad Tanveer assumes charge as MD WASA

52 seconds ago
 11-year-old US school massacre survivor to testify ..

11-year-old US school massacre survivor to testify in Congress

54 seconds ago
 Three-day training workshop to empower qualified f ..

Three-day training workshop to empower qualified female healthcare providers hel ..

56 seconds ago
 Regional Election Commission Abbottabad establishe ..

Regional Election Commission Abbottabad establishes 142 display centers for elec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.