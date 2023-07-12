Open Menu

UK's Policy Shows London's Efforts To Make Europe More Militarized - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United Kingdom is seeking Europe's militarization and long-term confrontation with Russia by trying to prolong the Ukraine conflict and calling for increasing NATO member states' defense spending to 2% of their gross domestic product, the Russian embassy in London said on Wednesday.

The embassy said that the UK is urging its allies to raise their defense expenditures and boost military capacity while also stating long-term support for Ukraine.

"Along with the UK's efforts to prolong the Ukraine conflict, this leads to a clear and quite worrisome conclusion: it is about an unambiguous call by the UK officialdom for militarization of Europe, a regional 'arms race' and the establishment of basis for long-term confrontation between Russian and the West with serious risks of its further escalation," the embassy said in a statement.

It added that Ukraine was being used by the West as a "testing ground" for newest lethal weapons.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

