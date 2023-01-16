UrduPoint.com

UK's Possible Supply Of Tanks Will Not Change Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:11 PM

UK's Possible Supply of Tanks Will Not Change Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The possible supply of tanks by the UK and other Western weapons will not change the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The UK prime minister's office said on Sunday that London would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks.

"They (tanks' supplies) are not able to change the situation on the spot, they (Western states) must understand this. They are able to ... bring more trouble to the state of Ukraine. However, we strongly doubt that they somehow care about the fate of those people who live in Ukraine, about their future," Peskov told reporters.

These tanks will be considered as potential targets by the Russian armed forces, the official said, adding that the special operation will continue.

