UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts To Continuation Of 'New Cold War' - Analyst

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:59 AM

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continuation of 'New Cold War' - Analyst

UK political analyst Carlos Martinez told Sputnik on Thursday that the recently-unveiled integrated review of the UK government's priorities on foreign policy, defense, security and development after leaving the European Union in January is just a "continuation of the new cold war."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) UK political analyst Carlos Martinez told Sputnik on Thursday that the recently-unveiled integrated review of the UK government's priorities on foreign policy, defense, security and development after leaving the European Union in January is just a "continuation of the new cold war."

"If anything, the review represents a subtle shift away from Trump's policy towards Biden's policy - a continuation of the new cold war, but with less bluster and some space for cooperation on the key issues," Martinez told Sputnik.

In the 110-page long report published on Tuesday, the government pledged to deter and defend against a "full spectrum of threats" allegedly emerging from Russia and to invest in enhancing "Chinafacing" capabilities in order to respond to the "systemic challenge" coming from the Asian country, while stressing that the United States will continue to be its greatest ally and a uniquely close partner in defense, intelligence and security.

"In terms of the US-led cold war, the wording of the review represents a compromise.

On the one hand it identifies China as the biggest threat to Britain's security; on the other hand, it calls for increased trade and cooperation with China," Martinez, convenor of the London-based No Cold War campaign, said.

The analyst also considered "hypocritical and absurd" London's calls on China to reduce its number of nuclear warheads while announcing in the review that the UK will increase the limit of its own nuclear warheads from 180 to 260.

"For one thing, an increase in nuclear capacity is a violation of international law, since the UK is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Martinez said, noting that contrary to China, the UK does not have no-first-strike policy.

The UK's decision to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal has stirred criticism from peace campaigner and some governments who have warned that it represented a threat to global stability that could unleash a new arms race.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear European Union Trump London United Kingdom United States January From Government Race Asia Arsenal

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

1 hour ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Natural disasters occurring three times more often ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.