UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Comes Into Force

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:27 PM

UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Comes Into Force

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The UK government put into force on Tuesday a new points-based immigration system that will privilege "the brightest and the best" people from around the world, bringing to an end the Freedom of Movement Act that allowed European Union citizens to enter the UK regardless of whether or not they had a job there.

Under the new rules, and to make sure that only the most highly qualified people are granted visa, people seeking to live and work in the UK from January 1, 2021, will be awarded points for job offers at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of the English language and being paid a minimum salary of 25,600 Pounds ($34,178) per year.

"This government promised to end free movement, to take back control of our borders and to introduce a new points-based immigration system. Today, we have delivered on that promise," Home Office Priti Patel said in a statement.

According to Patel, the system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, whilst also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK's workforce.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations and complete the divorce after 47 years of UK membership.

