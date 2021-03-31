UrduPoint.com
UK's Post-Brexit Vision Of Its Role In International Arena Centers Around Europe - FCDO

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:40 AM

UK's Post-Brexit Vision of Its Role in International Arena Centers Around Europe - FCDO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The United Kingdom's updated defense strategy and a new vision of its international role after Brexit remain centered around Europe, Samantha Job, a director for defense and international security at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Tuesday.

"About the UK posture in the world: we want to make it very clear about the UK and its geographical and security focus. It starts in our neighborhood realizing critical commitment to security for the Euro-Atlantic area. We might be leaving the European Union but we are not leaving Europe," Job said commenting on UK's new defense strategy.

On March 16, the UK government released a new integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy.

The 100-page document re-examines London's strategic priorities and objectives, as well as defines the country's place in the world, following the departure from the European Union in January.

Within the strategy, the UK pledged to deter and defend against the "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia and China. Among the shifts set out in the review is a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, with the UK already applying for a partner status at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's upcoming visit to India in April.

Tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity are also priorities in the decade ahead for the UK, which will host the Climate Change Conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

