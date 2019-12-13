LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK's pound has increased by 2 percent against US Dollar after the first exit poll showed that the Conservative Party would get an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons, trading data indicated.

As of 22:11 GMT, the pound's exchange rate rose by 2.16 percent up to $1.3447.

According to the exit poll, the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation. The UK Labour Party comes second with 191 mandates, thus losing 71 seats in the House of Commons. The Scottish National Party may get 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 13.

If the results of the exit poll are true, the Conservative Party will be able to form the government alone.