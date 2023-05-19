UrduPoint.com

UK's Prime Minister Bans Imports Of Russian Diamonds, Copper, Aluminium, Nickel - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced an embargo on imports of diamonds, copper, aluminium, and nickle from Russia, UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Thursday.

The sanctions also include a $4 billion freeze on the diamond export market, the report said.

The United Kingdom has also sanctioned 86 individuals and entities involved in Russia's military industrial sector, the broadcaster reported.

Sunak is currently in Japan's Hiroshima to attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

