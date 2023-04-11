(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to hold a general election in the country in the fall of 2024 as going late is believed to bring the best chance of a shock victory, The Telegraph reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

According to the report, the nationwide vote can take place in October or November of 2024.

Newspaper's sources believe that going late maximizes the chance of economic improvement in the country and fewer illegal border crossings via the English Channel by migrants as legislation allowing London to ban migrants, who enter the United Kingdom illegally in small boats, from claiming asylum and paving the way for their relocation abroad will go into effect, thus boosting Sunak's chances for victory.

Election at a later date would also give the Conservative Party of the UK a chance to close the gap with the Labour Party in the polls, the report said.

The idea of calling an early election in the spring of 2024 has been "firmly rejected" by Sunak's team, according to the report. The latest date for the election to take place is January 2025.