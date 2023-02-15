MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will participate in the work of the Munch Security Conference this week, the Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Downing street.

According to the report, Downing Street confirmed that Sunak will travel to Germany to attend the conference. His attendance, alongside other European leaders, comes amid speculations that London and Brussels are close to reaching a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Munich conference will take place from Friday to Sunday. The conference will also be attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Hungarian-American businessperson George Soros, and a number of other prominent figures, Munich Security Conference chairman Christoph Heusgen said on Monday.

As part of the Brexit agreement that went into force in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Protocol, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

London has argued that the Protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland and irritates unionists, who believe their place within the country could be affected, thus threatening the Good Friday Agreement.

On June 13, the British government introduced a bill revising the change in the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol. In particular, London announced its intention to create a "green channel" for goods moving from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland, change tax rules, and deprive the European Court of its role as the sole arbitrator in disputes. The UK explained its decision by the desire to prevent the appearance of empty shelves in Northern Irish grocery stores.

The bill has caused discontent on the part of the EU. The European Commission has launched proceedings, citing violations by the UK of agreements reached under Brexit.