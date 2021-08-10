UrduPoint.com

UK's Prince Andrew Faces Lawsuit In US Over Claims Of Sexual Abuse - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:55 PM

UK's Prince Andrew Faces Lawsuit in US Over Claims of Sexual Abuse - Reports

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the US claiming she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, UK media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the US claiming she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, UK media reported on Tuesday.

Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, confirmed to Sky news that a lawsuit against the son of UK Queen Elizabeth II had been lodged in a Federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

Giuffre claims to have been 'lent out' by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the prince and several other prominent men when she was younger than 18.

The Buckingham Palace has rejected claims that the prince had "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with Virginia Roberts.

Related Topics

David Manhattan Virginia United Kingdom Media Court

Recent Stories

21 teaching staff on deputation directed to report ..

21 teaching staff on deputation directed to report to Higher Education KP

31 seconds ago
 India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens i ..

India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens int'l, regional peace, Pakistan ..

32 seconds ago
 One Dead, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Ger ..

One Dead, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Germany

34 seconds ago
 Liverpool's Robertson suffers ankle ligament damag ..

Liverpool's Robertson suffers ankle ligament damage

10 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Emergency Ministry to Send More Fi ..

Putin Instructs Emergency Ministry to Send More Firefighters to Contain Yakutia ..

10 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Starts Inoculating Rohingya Refugees Ag ..

Bangladesh Starts Inoculating Rohingya Refugees Against COVID-19 - WHO

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.