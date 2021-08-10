Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the US claiming she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, UK media reported on Tuesday

Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, confirmed to Sky news that a lawsuit against the son of UK Queen Elizabeth II had been lodged in a Federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

Giuffre claims to have been 'lent out' by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the prince and several other prominent men when she was younger than 18.

The Buckingham Palace has rejected claims that the prince had "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with Virginia Roberts.