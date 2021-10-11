UrduPoint.com

UK's Prince Charles Says Understands Climate Campaigners' Anger

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK's Prince Charles Says Understands Climate Campaigners' Anger

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, said on Monday he understood the anger of campaigners who take to the streets to urge governments to take urgent actions against climate change, but he said their actions must be "constructive" as blocking roads "isn't helpful."

"I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive," he said in an interview broadcast by the BBC just three weeks ahead of the UN Climate Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Prince of Wales, 72, also said he sympathized with young climate activists such as Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who recently dismissed global leaders' promises to address the climate emergency as "blah, blah, blah.

"

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed," he said.

After stressing that "the problem is to get action on the ground," Queen Elizabeth's elder son admitted he was also worried that world leaders would "just talk" at the upcoming climate summit.

Environmental campaigners have warned that COP26, which is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12, could be the last chance for developed big-polluting countries to deliver meaningful and binding commitments to cut emissions and achieve the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global heating increase under the limit of 1.5C.

Related Topics

World United Nations Student Young Paris Glasgow Wales All Agreement

Recent Stories

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

55 seconds ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

21 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

24 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

25 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

25 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.