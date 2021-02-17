Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to hospital as a precaution and is not thought to have contracted coronavirus, a Buckingham Palace source said Wednesday

The 99-year-old was said to be "in good spirits" and had walked into King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after arriving by private transport and not an ambulance, the source told AFP.