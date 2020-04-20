UrduPoint.com
UK's Prince Philip Praises Medical Personnel, Volunteers For Work Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The UK's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has praised health care professionals, volunteers, and other essential workers for their efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in a statement released on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The UK's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has praised health care professionals, volunteers, and other essential workers for their efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in a statement released on Monday.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19," Prince Philip wrote in a statement published on the Royal Family's official website.

The Duke of Edinburgh also praised the efforts of postal staff, trash collectors and those working in food production for continuing to work during the health crisis.

As of 08:00 GMT on Sunday, a total of 120,067 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the UK since the start of the outbreak. The death toll as of 16:00 GMT on Saturday stood at 16,060.

Several leading UK political figures, such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently standing in for the prime minister as he continues his recovery.

