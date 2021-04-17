(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will be laid to rest on Saturday at St George's Chapel, within the premises of Windsor Castle, in a funeral that has been restricted to only 30 members of the royal family due to COVID-19, the Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, where his body has been resting in the private chapel.

Following his death, the UK declared eight days of national mourning, but the public has been asked not to gather at Windsor or at any other royal residence to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Inside the chapel, social distancing will be observed and the queen will sit alone during the funeral, to be attended also by royal couple's children, their grandchildren, three of Philip's German relatives, three of the queen's cousins and Philip's carriage driving companion Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

According to the Buckingham Palace, the service, which will begin at 14:00 GMT with a minute of silence to be observed across the UK and will be broadcast live on national television, will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and the archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the Church of England, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing.

Prince Philip's body will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault of the St George's Chapel.