UK's Prince William Says "I Will Miss My Grandpa" After Prince Philip's Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

UK's Prince William Says

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has issued a statement in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, who died this past Friday, saying that he will miss his grandfather

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," Prince William said in a statement published online.

Prince Philip's life was "defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth," William added.

Philip, who held the title of Duke of Edinburgh, died "peacefully" aged 99 on Friday.

The UK declared eight days of national mourning ahead of his funeral, which is set to take place at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, this coming Saturday.

William's brother, Prince Harry, reportedly flew back to the UK from his home in the United States this past weekend in order to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

