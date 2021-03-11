UrduPoint.com
UK's Prince William Says Royal Family 'Not A Racist Family' After Harry, Meghan Claims

Thu 11th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The UK's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, said on Thursday that the royal family is "very much not a racist family," as Buckingham Palace faces pressure to respond to claims made by his brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

"We are very much not a racist family," Prince William said in response to a journalist's question while conducting an official visit of a school in the UK.

The Duke of Cambridge also confirmed that he has not spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview aired on US television this past Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of allegations about their time as working royals during the almost two-hour interview. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there was concern within the royal family over the skin color of their future children, as well as a lack of mental health support as the pair faced a "constant barrage" of negative press coverage.

The Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020 and have since relocated to the US state of California.

