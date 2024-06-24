(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, was in hospital on Monday with "minor injuries and concussion" after apparently being injured by a horse.

The incident took place at Anne's country home Gatcombe Park, in southwest England, late on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It is the latest health issue to hit the British royal family this year, after both Charles and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, were diagnosed with cancer.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement added.