UK's Princess Anne In Hospital After Suspected Horse Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:44 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, was in hospital on Monday with "minor injuries and concussion" after apparently being injured by a horse.
The incident took place at Anne's country home Gatcombe Park, in southwest England, late on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
It is the latest health issue to hit the British royal family this year, after both Charles and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, were diagnosed with cancer.
"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement added.
