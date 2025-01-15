Open Menu

UK's Princess Catherine Says She Is In Remission From Cancer

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM

UK's Princess Catherine says she is in remission from cancer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Catherine, Princess of Wales, said on Tuesday she was "in remission" from cancer after she and husband Prince William visited the specialist London hospital where she was treated.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," the princess posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The couple thanked staff and met patients at the specialist cancer centre operating across three sites in the capital.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," Catherine wrote on Instagram.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional," she added.

The visit came as Kensington Palace announced that the couple had become the hospital's joint patrons.

As patrons, members of the royal family support over 3,000 organisations such as charities and hospitals by highlighting their work through visits.

"In my new role as joint patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," said the princess.

The visit was said to be "incredibly poignant" for the princess, also known as Kate, who turned 43 last week.

The future queen, seen as key to maintaining the royals' position in a changing Britain, revealed last March she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Related Topics

Visit London Wales March Cancer Family All From Instagram Prince William

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

12 minutes ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

12 minutes ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

13 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

13 minutes ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World