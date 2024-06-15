UK's Princess Of Wales Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday made a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending a military parade in central London to mark Britain's King Charles III's official birthday.
Kate, as she is widely known, rode in a carriage alongside her three children at the outset of the annual celebration before disembarking to watch proceedings from a viewing point.
It comes nearly three months after the future queen revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.
In a Friday evening statement Kate said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was "not out of the woods yet".
"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," the princess said.
Kate's announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with the condition.
Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.
British head of state Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.
His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre.
Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
- 'Our future queen' -
However, unlike previous years when he inspected troops on horseback at Trooping the Colour, Charles participated this year from a carriage, in full military regalia alongside Queen Camilla.
His elder son and heir William, 41, rode on horseback, also in military uniform.
Kate, wearing a white dress and hat, had been seen arriving by car at Buckingham Palace with William and their children ahead of the parade, which formally began at 11:00 am (1000 GMT).
Spectators on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace to witness the yearly ceremonial event welcomed Kate's tentative return to public appearances.
"I was so pleased to hear the news last night," Angela Perry, a teacher in her 50s from Reading in central England, told AFP.
"She's our future queen. She's so important," she added, calling Kate's reemergence "reassuring".
Royal officials will be keen to manage expectations about Kate's gradual return to the public eye, and have maintained that her appearances will depend on her treatment and recovery.
Kate explained in her statement that she had "good days and bad days" and was "taking each day as it comes".
After travelling with Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis in a state carriage to watch the parade from a building, the family were set to return to Buckingham Palace for a balcony appearance.
Recent Stories
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From World
-
Chinese Premier Li urges 'shelving differences' with Australia38 minutes ago
-
Strategy on anvil to end abuse of laws to settle disputes, Masood Khan tells Pakistani-Christians58 minutes ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal58 minutes ago
-
UK Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis58 minutes ago
-
Nagelsmann embracing Germany's blistering Euros start1 hour ago
-
Chinese Premier Li urges 'shelving differences' with Australia1 hour ago
-
Pilgrims converge at Arafat for central rite of Hajj2 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal2 hours ago
-
Namira Mosque ready to receive pilgrims on day of Arafah2 hours ago
-
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in hajj climax2 hours ago
-
Golf: US Open scores3 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal3 hours ago