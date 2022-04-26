(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London's direct provocation of Kiev's strikes at targets on Russian territory will immediately lead to a proportional response, and advisers from one of the Western countries present at the decision centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) London's direct provocation of Kiev's strikes at targets on Russian territory will immediately lead to a proportional response, and advisers from one of the Western countries present at the decision centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that it had paid attention to the statement of UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey, that it would be "not necessarily a problem" if the weapons provided by the UK to the Ukrainian side were used to strike targets in Russia.

"We want to emphasize that London's direct provocation of the Kiev regime to such actions, in the event of an attempt to implement them, will immediately lead to our proportional response.

As we warned, the Russian armed forces are on 24-hour readiness to launch retaliatory strikes with long-range precision weapons at the centers of acceptance of the corresponding decisions in Kiev," the ministry said.

It added that "advisers from among the citizens of one of the Western countries located in the Ukrainian decision-making centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem" for Russia's decision-making on retaliatory actions.