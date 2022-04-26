UrduPoint.com

UK's Provocation Of Kiev's Strikes At Russia Will Lead To Proportional Response - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:39 PM

UK's Provocation of Kiev's Strikes at Russia Will Lead to Proportional Response - Moscow

London's direct provocation of Kiev's strikes at targets on Russian territory will immediately lead to a proportional response, and advisers from one of the Western countries present at the decision centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) London's direct provocation of Kiev's strikes at targets on Russian territory will immediately lead to a proportional response, and advisers from one of the Western countries present at the decision centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that it had paid attention to the statement of UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey, that it would be "not necessarily a problem" if the weapons provided by the UK to the Ukrainian side were used to strike targets in Russia.

"We want to emphasize that London's direct provocation of the Kiev regime to such actions, in the event of an attempt to implement them, will immediately lead to our proportional response.

As we warned, the Russian armed forces are on 24-hour readiness to launch retaliatory strikes with long-range precision weapons at the centers of acceptance of the corresponding decisions in Kiev," the ministry said.

It added that "advisers from among the citizens of one of the Western countries located in the Ukrainian decision-making centers in Kiev are "not necessarily a problem" for Russia's decision-making on retaliatory actions.

Related Topics

Russia London Kiev Lead United Kingdom Event From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister visits Chinese Embassy for condolen ..

Prime Minister visits Chinese Embassy for condolence; assures exemplary punishme ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Warns OPCW of Possible Ukraine Provocations ..

Russia Warns OPCW of Possible Ukraine Provocations With Use of Chemical Weapons ..

1 minute ago
 NA speaker welcomes Qatari govt's special initiati ..

NA speaker welcomes Qatari govt's special initiative to educate one million Paki ..

1 minute ago
 'Incompetent' Imran to be held accountable for 4-y ..

'Incompetent' Imran to be held accountable for 4-year misrule: Marriyum Aurangze ..

4 minutes ago
 No one wants Third World War : Chinese Foreign Min ..

No one wants Third World War : Chinese Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Rafael Nadal says he is to return at Madrid Open n ..

Rafael Nadal says he is to return at Madrid Open next week

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.