UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Quarantine Hotel Booking Site Crashes On Day 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

UK's Quarantine Hotel Booking Site Crashes on Day 1

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A UK government website that arrivals need to use to book for hotel quarantine under new anti-coronavirus rules crashed shortly after going live on Thursday.

"Due to a minor technical issue, the link to the booking portal in this guidance will not be available until later today. Please return to this page later if you wish to make a booking," the message read.

Starting Monday, British and Irish nationals and those with UK residence rights are to quarantine for 10 days if they arrive from at-risk "red list" countries.

Arrivals are told to take a coronavirus test before traveling and buy a quarantine bundle that includes transfer, food, board and testing at the price of 1,750 Pounds ($2,417).

Those who fail to abide by the rules face hefty fines of up to 10,000 pounds, an automatic quarantine extension to 14 days or a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Sixteen hotels with 4,600 rooms have been contracted. Rooms in England for February 15 and 16 were sold out hours after the booking website went online.

Related Topics

Jail Hotel Buy Price Ireland United Kingdom February From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

31 minutes ago

Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-Sout ..

28 minutes ago

CCOE discusses electricity policy

28 minutes ago

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 E ..

28 minutes ago

Brussels Ready to Help Kiev Embark on 'Important E ..

28 minutes ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.