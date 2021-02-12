LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A UK government website that arrivals need to use to book for hotel quarantine under new anti-coronavirus rules crashed shortly after going live on Thursday.

"Due to a minor technical issue, the link to the booking portal in this guidance will not be available until later today. Please return to this page later if you wish to make a booking," the message read.

Starting Monday, British and Irish nationals and those with UK residence rights are to quarantine for 10 days if they arrive from at-risk "red list" countries.

Arrivals are told to take a coronavirus test before traveling and buy a quarantine bundle that includes transfer, food, board and testing at the price of 1,750 Pounds ($2,417).

Those who fail to abide by the rules face hefty fines of up to 10,000 pounds, an automatic quarantine extension to 14 days or a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Sixteen hotels with 4,600 rooms have been contracted. Rooms in England for February 15 and 16 were sold out hours after the booking website went online.