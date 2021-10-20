Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland after an advice from her doctors to rest a few days, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland after an advice from her doctors to rest a few days, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The Queen "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," according to a statement from the palace.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

" Elizabeth II was due to attend a church service in Armagh which will mark the centenary of partition and foundation of Northern Ireland.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," a palace spokesman said.

The cancelation came only 11 days before the queen would attend the UN climate summit, COP26 in Glasgow, where many world leaders will gather to discuss the environmental issues and lowering carbon emissions to de-accelerate the global warming.