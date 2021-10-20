UrduPoint.com

UK's Queen Cancel Northern Ireland Trip On Doctor's Advice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:32 PM

UK's queen cancel Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland after an advice from her doctors to rest a few days, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland after an advice from her doctors to rest a few days, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The Queen "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," according to a statement from the palace.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

" Elizabeth II was due to attend a church service in Armagh which will mark the centenary of partition and foundation of Northern Ireland.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," a palace spokesman said.

The cancelation came only 11 days before the queen would attend the UN climate summit, COP26 in Glasgow, where many world leaders will gather to discuss the environmental issues and lowering carbon emissions to de-accelerate the global warming.

Related Topics

World United Nations Visit Glasgow Ireland Church From

Recent Stories

Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow ..

Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drill ..

Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills 'Should of Union' in 2023 - ..

4 minutes ago
 Two robbers held in sargodha

Two robbers held in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Naatia Mushaira in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Re ..

Naatia Mushaira in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin, held

4 minutes ago
 Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2 ..

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

11 minutes ago
 Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' ..

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' attack

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.