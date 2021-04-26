(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will depart for Asia on its first operational deployment in May and will conduct a series of joint exercises with Indian military forces in the Indian Ocean, as part of post-Brexit UK's plan to recover its influence in the region, the UK government announced on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United Kingdom's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will depart for Asia on its first operational deployment in May and will conduct a series of joint exercises with Indian military forces in the Indian Ocean, as part of post-Brexit UK's plan to recover its influence in the region, the UK government announced on Monday.

According to the statement, the 65,000-tonne ship will be escorted on its maiden trip by a strike group made up of two destroyers, two frigates and tanker and storage ships.

"It's about projecting a global Britain. It's about saying first of all that Britain has its capability back," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Sky news broadcaster.

Speaking from the naval base of Portsmouth, in the south coast of England, Wallace said that the aircraft carrier will travel 26,000 miles to Japan and back to show its allies that the UK is anchored in NATO and ready to protect them from "aggressive actions by our adversaries.

"

"It's also about going across the world to uphold the international rule of sea, the UN Convention of the Sea, and making sure that our allies globally know that we're there in spirit and in physical power should they needed," the defense minister said.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth will be carrying on deck eight F-35B Lightning II-fast jets, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters, and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters.

During its 28-week voyage from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and from the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea, the UK fleet will visit more than 40 countries, including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

After leaving the European Union for in December, 2020, the UK has pledged to recovering its influence in the Indo-Pacific region and becoming the European country with the broadest, most integrated presence there.