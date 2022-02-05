(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Queen Elizabeth II held a reception at her Sandringham estate in the east of England on Saturday ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

The queen welcomed local community groups to a tea where she cut a celebration cake baked by a local resident and was given flowers featured in her 1953 Coronation bouquet.

She was joined by local pensioners, members of the Sandringham Women's Institute as well as social and charity workers. Angela Wood, who helped create the original recipe for the 1953 Coronation chicken, also attended.

The 95-year-old was seen leaning on a walking stick. Her health raised concerns across the nation last fall after she was briefly admitted to a hospital in October.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya, but she was officially crowned in June of the following year.