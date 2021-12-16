LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) UK's Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with the royal family next week, Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Citing an unnamed source from Buckingham Palace, the television network said that the decision was made out of fears that the gathering would put too many people at risk, amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant across the UK.

Last year's family lunch was also canceled because of the pandemic.