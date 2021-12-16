UrduPoint.com

UK's Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Royal Family Christmas Plans As Omicron Spreads - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK's Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Royal Family Christmas Plans as Omicron Spreads - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) UK's Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with the royal family next week, Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Citing an unnamed source from Buckingham Palace, the television network said that the decision was made out of fears that the gathering would put too many people at risk, amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant across the UK.

Last year's family lunch was also canceled because of the pandemic.

