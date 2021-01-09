UrduPoint.com
UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Given Covid-19 Jab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip given Covid-19 jab

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A source told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that the queen, 94, and Philip, 99, were given the injections by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

