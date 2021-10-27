UrduPoint.com

UK's Queen Elizabeth Will Not Attend Glasgow Climate Summit - Royal Palace

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference, which begins in Glasgow this weekend, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November," a statement read.

The 95-year-old monarch canceled a trip to Northern Ireland last week after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital on Wednesday.

The Queen is undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle, the royal palace said. She is "disappointed" not to attend the COP26 reception but will address the high-level assembly via a recorded video message.

