UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said that Chinese state-backed groups have carried out hacking attacks on the Microsoft exchange server

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said that Chinese state-backed groups have carried out hacking attacks on the microsoft exchange server.

"The cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups was a reckless but familiar pattern of behaviour," Raab said, as quoted by the UK Foreign Office in a statement.

The foreign office also said that London joins "likeminded partners" to confirm Chinese state-backed groups "were responsible for gaining access to computer networks via Microsoft Exchange servers".

"The Chinese Government must end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held account if it does not," Raab added.