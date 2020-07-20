UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab announced on Monday that the country suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended the arms embargo on China to Hong Kong, as Beijing had gained too much influence over the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab announced on Monday that the country suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended the arms embargo on China to Hong Kong, as Beijing had gained too much influence over the region.

"I've consulted with the Home Secretary, the Justice Secretary and the Attorney General, and the government has decided to suspend the extradition treaty immediately and indefinitely," Raab told the UK parliament.

He also announced the extension of arms embargo on China to Hong Kong. Both decisions were made due to the amount of authority Beijing had gained over the special administrative region.