UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Raab Calls On China To Allow UN To Xinjiang After Beijing Sanctions UK Officials

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

UK's Raab Calls on China to Allow UN to Xinjiang After Beijing Sanctions UK Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday called on the Chinese government to allow United Nations human rights officials to visit Xinjiang, after Beijing imposed reciprocal sanctions on nine UK citizens and four entities over the situation in the western Chinese region.

"It speaks volumes that, while the UK joins the international community in sanctioning those responsible for human rights abuses, the Chinese government sanctions its critics. If Beijing want to credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it should allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth," Raab said in a statement.

On Monday, the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

China responded by issuing sanctions against 10 EU officials on Monday, and five UK members of parliament, two members of the House of Lords, an academic, a lawyer, and four UK entities were hit with sanctions on Friday morning.

Related Topics

United Nations China Parliament Canada European Union Visit Beijing United Kingdom United States Government

Recent Stories

Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani submits app ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

43 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

35 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

35 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

35 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.