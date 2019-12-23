UrduPoint.com
UK's Raab Condemns Khashoggi Killing As 'Terrible Crime' After Riyadh Delivers Verdict

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned on Monday the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Riyadh delivered verdict on 11 suspects in the case.

Earlier in the day, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and jailed another three for a total of 24 years over their involvement in the murder of the Saudi columnist for the Washington Post, who went missing in October 2018 after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

"The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible crime. Mr Khashoggi's family deserve to see justice done for his brutal murder. Saudi Arabia must ensure all of those responsible are held to account and that such an atrocity can never happen again," Raab said on Twitter.

Three people who stood trial were acquitted.

Former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani was found not guilty, while Saudi deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri was released during pre-trial proceedings over lack of evidence.

