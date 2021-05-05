MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday discussed the fight against terrorism with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, and media freedom with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

The relevant discussions between the officials took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting in London.

"The ministers also discussed cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues including the importance of the Global Coalition against Daesh [also known as the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia] in tackling the threat of terrorism from North Africa and the Sahel and the ongoing UN talks to resolve the Cyprus issue," the FCDO said.

In a separate statement, the office noted that Raab also met with Garneau and exchanged views on pressing matters, including press freedom.

"During the meeting the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed our close cooperation with Canada as a force for good in the world, and discussed UK-Canada collaboration on girls' education, media freedom, and arbitrary detention," the FCDO said.

It said the ministers talked about the global response to the pandemic and bilateral cooperation in trade and security.