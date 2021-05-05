UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Raab Discusses Terrorism With Italy's Di Maio, Press Freedom With Canada's Garneau

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

UK's Raab Discusses Terrorism With Italy's Di Maio, Press Freedom With Canada's Garneau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday discussed the fight against terrorism with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, and media freedom with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

The relevant discussions between the officials took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting in London.

"The ministers also discussed cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues including the importance of the Global Coalition against Daesh [also known as the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia] in tackling the threat of terrorism from North Africa and the Sahel and the ongoing UN talks to resolve the Cyprus issue," the FCDO said.

In a separate statement, the office noted that Raab also met with Garneau and exchanged views on pressing matters, including press freedom.

"During the meeting the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed our close cooperation with Canada as a force for good in the world, and discussed UK-Canada collaboration on girls' education, media freedom, and arbitrary detention," the FCDO said.

It said the ministers talked about the global response to the pandemic and bilateral cooperation in trade and security.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist World United Nations Education Canada London United Kingdom Cyprus Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

1 hour ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

2 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

3 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

4 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

2 hours ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.