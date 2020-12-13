UrduPoint.com
UK's Raab Not Ruling Out Brexit Talks Could Continue Beyond Transition Period Deadline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The United Kingdom might be open to continuing post-Brexit talks beyond December 31 if given reassurances from the European Union on the items where their positions diverge, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Both sides have signaled that this Sunday is the day after which, if a deal is not reached, negotiations might get abandoned.

"We need to be very clear, there is two fundamental issues at stake ” the issue of fisheries, the issue of the so-called level playing field. We want to be treated like any other independent self-respecting democracy. If the EU is willing to accept that at the political level, there is every reason to be confident," Raab told Sky news.

However, he added that there was "still a long way to go" and that London expected Brussels to "move substantially" on these two items.

When asked directly if the talks might go beyond the deadline, Raab replied "Well I can't close that door, but I think there is a way that the EU has got to go to give us the reassurance on those two points."

Citing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Raab said the sides would not want to "leave any stone unturned" after reaching a consensus on the overwhelming majority of outstanding issues.

Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold talks later in the day and announce whether the negotiation would continue.

