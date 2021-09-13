(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that his country would support Afghans through the UN and aid agencies to avoid giving money directly to the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"We will not give aid directly to the Taliban, and therefore it is going to be absolutely crucial that aid agencies are able to operate securely and freely in Afghanistan," he told a UN-led donor event.

Raab told the international aid conference that the United Kingdom welcomed the UN leadership in coordinating charitable work and called on the Taliban to give aid workers safe access.

He warned that should the Afghan economy and basic services collapse this would have a knock-on effect on the entire region.

To avert a humanitarian crisis, the UK will double aid to Afghanistan and the region to roughly $396 million this year. It will include $42 million for Iran's neighbors who Raab said would likely bear the brunt of the refugee exodus.