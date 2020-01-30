UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Raab Says Iran Steps Further Away From International Norms, Must Be Held To Account

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:12 PM

UK's Raab Says Iran Steps Further Away From International Norms, Must Be Held to Account

Iran is drifting further away from international commitments and should be held accountable for that, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, noting that his country still wanted Tehran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Iran is drifting further away from international commitments and should be held accountable for that, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, noting that his country still wanted Tehran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal.

"With a country like Iran, if you look at the treatment of the nuclear issue or the destabilizing activities or the treatment of our nationals, we've seen Iran steps further and further away from the norms of the international community and they must be held to account for that," Raab said, speaking at a think tank event in London with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Dwelling on the nuclear accord with Iran, Raab described it as the "only deal in town at the moment."

He added that the EU3 nations, which had earlier triggered a dispute resolution mechanism under the deal, still wanted Iran to come back to compliance.

Speaking of French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of rapprochement with Iran, the top UK diplomat stated that any normalization would depend on Tehran's "behavior on the nuclear issue, on supporting terrorism and, frankly, on the appalling treatment of US and UK nationals and many others.

"

When asked about the UK's stance on the possibility of a "Trump deal" on Iran, Raab expressed doubt that "there is a huge difference" between Europeans and Americans in terms of desire to see a "broader deal" on Iran.

After the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January, Tehran announced that it was no longer bound by the remaining nuclear deal obligations. The Islamic republic yet continues cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and promises to resume the JCPOA compliance once US sanctions are lifted and Iran's interests are protected after Washington's unilateral withdrawal.

The EU3 leaders have retaliated by triggering the dispute resolution mechanism under the deal. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in turn said that the accord could be replaced with a new deal on conditions of US President Donald Trump. He even called it a "Trump deal."

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Iran Washington Nuclear Trump London Tehran United Kingdom Tank January Event From Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

38 minutes ago

Shaukat Basra appointed PTI deputy secretary infor ..

1 minute ago

'Overseas Pakistanis cases being solved on priorit ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Aircraft Passenger Who Said She Had Explosive Devi ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Waste Management Company takes over charge ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.