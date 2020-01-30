Iran is drifting further away from international commitments and should be held accountable for that, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, noting that his country still wanted Tehran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Iran is drifting further away from international commitments and should be held accountable for that, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, noting that his country still wanted Tehran to resume compliance with the nuclear deal.

"With a country like Iran, if you look at the treatment of the nuclear issue or the destabilizing activities or the treatment of our nationals, we've seen Iran steps further and further away from the norms of the international community and they must be held to account for that," Raab said, speaking at a think tank event in London with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Dwelling on the nuclear accord with Iran, Raab described it as the "only deal in town at the moment."

He added that the EU3 nations, which had earlier triggered a dispute resolution mechanism under the deal, still wanted Iran to come back to compliance.

Speaking of French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of rapprochement with Iran, the top UK diplomat stated that any normalization would depend on Tehran's "behavior on the nuclear issue, on supporting terrorism and, frankly, on the appalling treatment of US and UK nationals and many others.

When asked about the UK's stance on the possibility of a "Trump deal" on Iran, Raab expressed doubt that "there is a huge difference" between Europeans and Americans in terms of desire to see a "broader deal" on Iran.

After the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January, Tehran announced that it was no longer bound by the remaining nuclear deal obligations. The Islamic republic yet continues cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and promises to resume the JCPOA compliance once US sanctions are lifted and Iran's interests are protected after Washington's unilateral withdrawal.

The EU3 leaders have retaliated by triggering the dispute resolution mechanism under the deal. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in turn said that the accord could be replaced with a new deal on conditions of US President Donald Trump. He even called it a "Trump deal."