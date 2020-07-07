(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United Kingdom is committed to be a force for good, the country's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, following the introduction of new sanctions against Russian and Saudi nationals.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Office published the new sanctions list that includes 25 Russians (such as Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin), 20 Saudi citizens, two Myanmar military generals allegedly involved in violence against ethnic minorities, and two North Korean special services.

"This government is absolutely committed to the United Kingdom being an even stronger force for good in the world," Raab said in parliament while making a statement on the global human sanctions regulations.

London accuses the listed Russians of being involved in the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in 2009. The Saudis included in the sanctions list are suspected by the UK authorities of playing a role in the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The UK imposes sanctions independently for the first time, as it has previously introduced restrictions collectively, as a member of the European Union or the United Nations.