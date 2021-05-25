(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Domici Raab said on Monday that there were no 'clear details' on alleged Russian involvement in the incident with Ryanair plane landing in Belarus.

"He [lawmaker] asks about Russian involvement.

We don't have any clear details on that, and I'll be careful what I say at this point because ... it's very difficult to believe that this kind of action could have been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow," Raab said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament.