UK's Raab Says Opportunity For Better Relations With Russia Possible If Behavior Changes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:57 AM

UK's Raab Says Opportunity for Better Relations With Russia Possible if Behavior Changes

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said an opportunity for better relations with Moscow exists if Russia changes its behavior

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said an opportunity for better relations with Moscow exists if Russia changes its behavior.

"The door for positive relations and diplomacy is always open.

.. But what's got to change is Russia's behavior," Raab said at a joint presser alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "The opportunity for a better relationship with Russia is there. We would welcome it but it depends on behavior and deeds."

More Stories From World

