UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Raab Says Protasevich Did TV Interview In Belarusian Jail 'Clearly Under Duress'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

UK's Raab Says Protasevich Did TV Interview in Belarusian Jail 'Clearly Under Duress'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that revelations Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich made in an interview with state-run media at a Belarusian detention facility were done "clearly under duress," and that those involved in the filming must be held accountable

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that revelations Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich made in an interview with state-run media at a Belarusian detention facility were done "clearly under duress," and that those involved in the filming must be held accountable.

In an interview with the state-run ONT broadcaster on Thursday evening, Protasevich confirmed he had pled guilty to charges of organizing unauthorized protests after President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection last year and publishing calls to take to the streets. He also spoke of funding sources of the Belarusian opposition and regretted his 2014 trip to conflict-torn Donbas with the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion, calling it the biggest mistake of his life.

"Mr Protasevich's disturbing interview last night was clearly under duress and in detention. The persecution of those defending human rights and media freedom in Belarus must stop. Those involved in the filming, coercion and direction of the interview must be held accountable," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that was behind last year's post-election protests in Belarus, was arrested on May 23 after the plane in which he was flying from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk over a bomb threat.

Related Topics

Twitter Minsk Athens Vilnius United Kingdom Belarus May Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hamdan bin Zayed in ..

3 minutes ago

US Delegation at SPIEF Showed US Business Interest ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Russia Needs to Deal With 2 Issues: Con ..

1 minute ago

Canada Loses 68,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rise ..

1 minute ago

EU Officially Bans Belarusian Carriers From Using ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Companies Abandoning Petrodollar Would Hurt Do ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.