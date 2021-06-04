(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that revelations Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich made in an interview with state-run media at a Belarusian detention facility were done "clearly under duress," and that those involved in the filming must be held accountable

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that revelations Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich made in an interview with state-run media at a Belarusian detention facility were done "clearly under duress," and that those involved in the filming must be held accountable.

In an interview with the state-run ONT broadcaster on Thursday evening, Protasevich confirmed he had pled guilty to charges of organizing unauthorized protests after President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection last year and publishing calls to take to the streets. He also spoke of funding sources of the Belarusian opposition and regretted his 2014 trip to conflict-torn Donbas with the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion, calling it the biggest mistake of his life.

"Mr Protasevich's disturbing interview last night was clearly under duress and in detention. The persecution of those defending human rights and media freedom in Belarus must stop. Those involved in the filming, coercion and direction of the interview must be held accountable," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that was behind last year's post-election protests in Belarus, was arrested on May 23 after the plane in which he was flying from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk over a bomb threat.