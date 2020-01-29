(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said US President Donald Trump's middle East peace plan could be a positive step forward in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement.

"We welcome the release of the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort," Raab said in a statement.

The UK foreign secretary added that only the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian territories could determine whether these proposals met their needs and aspirations.

"A peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians that leads to peaceful coexistence could unlock the potential of the entire region, and provide both sides with the opportunity for a brighter future," Raab said.

Trump revealed the plan on Tuesday, according to which Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem. Negotiations on a final agreement are proposed to take place within the next four years.