UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Raab Says US MidEast Peace Plan Could Be Step Forward In Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

UK's Raab Says US MidEast Peace Plan Could Be Step Forward in Israel-Palestine Conflict

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said US President Donald Trump's middle East peace plan could be a positive step forward in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement.

"We welcome the release of the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort," Raab said in a statement.

The UK foreign secretary added that only the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian territories could determine whether these proposals met their needs and aspirations.

"A peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians that leads to peaceful coexistence could unlock the potential of the entire region, and provide both sides with the opportunity for a brighter future," Raab said.

Trump revealed the plan on Tuesday, according to which Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem. Negotiations on a final agreement are proposed to take place within the next four years.

Related Topics

Israel Trump Jerusalem United Kingdom United States Middle East Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

3 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

6 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

6 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.