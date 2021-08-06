UrduPoint.com

UK's Raab Welcomes US Offer Of Safe Haven To Hong Kongers

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

UK's Raab Welcomes US Offer of Safe Haven to Hong Kongers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab praised the decision by the United States to offer a stay of expulsion to Hong Kong residents staying in the country who fear persecution back home.

"I warmly welcome the US's big-hearted decision to announce a migration offer for Hong Kongers," Raab tweeted.

He said the United Kingdom would stand up for Hong Kongers by offering British overseas citizens in the former colony a path to British citizenship.

US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum on Thursday about the "deferred enforced departure" for some Hong Kongers, allowing them to stay in the country after their visas expire.

Biden said a security law that China adopted last year undermined the rights of people in the autonomous territory. China rejects US claims that it is trying to dismantle Hong Kong's autonomy.

