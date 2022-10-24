UrduPoint.com

UK's Radakin To Russia's Gerasimov: Important To Keep Open Channels Of Communication

Published October 24, 2022

UK's Radakin to Russia's Gerasimov: Important to Keep Open Channels of Communication

The chief of the UK Defense Staff, Tony Radakin, in a conversation with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, said that it was important to keep open channels of communication in order to promote de-escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The chief of the UK Defense Staff, Tony Radakin, in a conversation with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, said that it was important to keep open channels of communication in order to promote de-escalation.

"The military leaders both agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the UK and Russia to manage the risk of miscalculation and to facilitate de-escalation," the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Radakin also stated that London would continue to support Kiev.

