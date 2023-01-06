Almost all train journeys across the UK are still on hold as the unions reject backing off from their demand of a "decent pay." Trade unions have been calling for better pay for their members amid the cost of living crisis, with inflation now close to 11%, but negotiations are continuing to stall with sides blaming each other for not reaching a solution

BIRMINGHAM, England Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :- Almost all train journeys across the UK are still on hold as the unions reject backing off from their demand of a "decent pay." Trade unions have been calling for better pay for their members amid the cost of living crisis, with inflation now close to 11%, but negotiations are continuing to stall with sides blaming each other for not reaching a solution.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) started their strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, while train drivers represented by ASLEF � which represents 96% of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales � held industrial action on Thursday.

The RMT members resumed their walkout on Friday, and this will affect travel over the weekend as their strike is planned to continue until Sunday.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, has put the blame on the government, saying there was "an unprecedented level of ministerial interference."