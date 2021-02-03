Two-time Guinness World Record titleholder and war veteran Sir Thomas Moore, fondly known as Captain Tom, has died after testing positive for COVID-19, his family confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Two-time Guinness World Record titleholder and war veteran Sir Thomas Moore, fondly known as Captain Tom, has died after testing positive for COVID-19, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

On Monday, Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said that her father, who has raised almost $45 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) to fight the pandemic, tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated for pneumonia.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of. Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever," Hannah and her sister Lucy Teixeira said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II has offered her condolences to Moore's family.

"The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them," the official Royal Family Twitter account confirmed.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also expressed his condolences over Captain Moore's death.

"Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word. ... It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than 32 million Pounds for the NHS, ... He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The war veteran took the record for the most money raised by an individual through a charity walk, having collected over $35.2 million for the NHS by completing 100 laps around his garden using his walking frame.

Moore was also recognized as the oldest person to top one of the UK's main music charts for his appearance with singer Michael Ball on a cover of "You'll Never Walk Alone," which was also a fundraiser for the NHS.