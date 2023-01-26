MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The British air force (RAF) has grounded all Hawk T2 training jets due to problems with the engine, Sky news reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to Sky News, the issue involved engine blades that had been worn out.

"Post a recent issue on the runway involving an RAF Hawk TMk2 engine, as a precautionary measure, flying has been temporarily paused pending the results of the technical investigation," a source told the broadcaster.

RAF is closely working with the manufacturer and is waiting for the results of the engine analysis, Sky News said, adding that training will resume only when "it is deemed safe."

The issue with Hawk T2 jets will not affect the elite Red Arrows team that is flying Hawk T1 aircraft, the report said.