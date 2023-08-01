Open Menu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) UK's Royal Mail and the country's Skyports Drone Services delivery company have launched a drone mail service project that will provide daily mail distribution between three northeastern Scottish islands in the Orkney archipelago to ensure safer delivery and reduce emissions, the delivery firm announced Tuesday.

"Skyports Drone Services has today announced Speedbird Aero as new aircraft partner for the Orkney I-Port operation, a drone delivery project established in partnership with Royal Mail, Orkney Islands Council Harbour Authority and Loganair," the company said in a statement.

The project is expected to run for three months and may be extended for a permanent use in the future, the statement said. The use of electric drones for inter-island delivery will also provide for "significant safety improvements," emissions savings and ensure that postal workers are able to deliver between ports and marinas across Orkney without risk, the statement added.

The delivery company will carry out the inter-island flights using the Speedbird Aero DLV-2 aircraft, as the multi-rotor drone is capable of carrying payloads of up to 13 Pounds, according to the statement.

