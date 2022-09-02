MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak failed to reach out to the voters in UK's rural areas, taking their votes for granted and presenting no plans on how to improve countryside economy, Mark Tufnell, the president of the Country Land and business Association (CLA), said.

"I do not think either candidate really understands what is happening in the countryside, and what the real issues are," the head of the CLA, which represents about 30,000 UK's landowners and rural businesses, said, as quoted by The Guardian, adding that although both Truss and Sunak had said "nice things" about farms, there was no understanding of rural problems.

Tufnell also warned that such an attitude toward the countryside voters may cost the Conservatives at the next general election, with the Labour gaining ground in some rural areas.

According to the polls, conducted by the CLA before Boris Johnson's resignation, there was a major 7,5% swing from the Tories to the Labour party nationwide.

"(The Conservatives) have taken countryside voters for granted. They have shown a lack of interest," Tufnell said.

Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is running until early September. During the last round, all members of the party ” around 200,000 people ” will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.