UrduPoint.com

UK's Rural Voters Feel Ignored By Both Truss, Sunak - Business Association

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

UK's Rural Voters Feel Ignored by Both Truss, Sunak - Business Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak failed to reach out to the voters in UK's rural areas, taking their votes for granted and presenting no plans on how to improve countryside economy, Mark Tufnell, the president of the Country Land and business Association (CLA), said.

"I do not think either candidate really understands what is happening in the countryside, and what the real issues are," the head of the CLA, which represents about 30,000 UK's landowners and rural businesses, said, as quoted by The Guardian, adding that although both Truss and Sunak had said "nice things" about farms, there was no understanding of rural problems.

Tufnell also warned that such an attitude toward the countryside voters may cost the Conservatives at the next general election, with the Labour gaining ground in some rural areas.

According to the polls, conducted by the CLA before Boris Johnson's resignation, there was a major 7,5% swing from the Tories to the Labour party nationwide.

"(The Conservatives) have taken countryside voters for granted. They have shown a lack of interest," Tufnell said.

Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is running until early September. During the last round, all members of the party ” around 200,000 people ” will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Business Nice United Kingdom May July September All From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

32 minutes ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

40 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago
 NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

NestlÃ© Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.